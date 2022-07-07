Menu

Edmonton Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft’s coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 4:37 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday.

The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers extend contract for head coach Jay Woodcroft for 3 seasons

Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February.

The 55-year-old is responsible for the Oilers’ defensive corps.

Gulutzan, 51, will enter his fifth season with the Oilers. The former Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames head coach will continue as the team’s primary power-play architect.

Woodcroft, who was named the Oilers’ interim coach midway through the 2021-22 season after the firing of Dave Tippett, signed a contract extension on June 21.

Read more: Jay Woodcroft calls coaching Edmonton Oilers ‘a huge responsibility’

The Oilers went 26-9-3 after the arrival of Woodcroft and Manson and advanced to the Western Conference final.

Holland, the son of Oilers general manager and president Ken Holland, joined the organization as a scout in 2019.

The Oilers also say they have expanded their video department and promoted Noah Segall to video co-ordinator.

Segall previously held the same position with Bakersfield.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
