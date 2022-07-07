Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region giving $5K bursary to students in Conestoga College ECE apprenticeship program

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:47 pm
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Students enrolled in Conestoga College’s child development practitioner apprenticeship program hit a mini-jackpot on Thursday.

Waterloo Region announced that it will be giving a $5,000 bursary to students enrolled in the program at the college’s Doon Campus in Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo Region headed to court over Kitchener homeless encampment

“We want to help students to become (registered early childhood educators) by removing existing barriers and encouraging anyone working in a licensed setting to enrol in the program, where they can continue to work and earn a living,” Barb Cardow, director of Children’s Services, stated,

Trending Stories

“Early Years and Child Care practitioners play an integral part in a child’s learning. This investment will help to support those seeking a career in this rewarding profession that is vital to the children and families in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The $125,000 the region has allotted for the program is coming from a $4 million federal government fund looking to help address a shortage of staff in early childhood education centres.

Read more: Waterloo regional council endorses decriminalization of illicit drugs

Conestoga’s program last three years and looks to provide those working in child care settings without a formal education an opportunity to address that on a part-time basis.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagConestoga College tagWaterloo regional council tagConestoga College KItchener tagConestoga College ECE bursary\ tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers