Canada

Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Slain RCMP officer honoured as political controversy intensifies over N.S. massacre investigation' Slain RCMP officer honoured as political controversy intensifies over N.S. massacre investigation
A memorial service for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shootings, has finally been held after a long, pandemic-driven delay. As Ross Lord reports, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was among those who paid her respects, as new evidence emerges the top cop felt political pressure during the investigation into the massacre – Jun 29, 2022

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP for outstanding documents related to the deaths of 22 people.

Senior commission counsel Emily Hill says the subpoena issued July 4 is one of several follow-up subpoenas sent to the RCMP for files relevant to the inquiry into the rampage on April 18-19, 2020.

On June 24, Barbara McLean, the inquiry’s investigations director, said she and her colleagues were seeking an explanation from the federal Justice Department for why four pages of notes written by a senior Mountie were withheld for several months.

Trending Stories

Read more: Federal gun control action in wake of N.S. shooting ‘beneficial’: Polytechnique survivor

Hill said today in an email the commission continues to “seek assurance that nothing else is being held back,” adding that counsel is conducting an ongoing audit to determine the level of RCMP compliance in releasing information.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the Nova Scotia RCMP detachment has so far been issued several followup subpoenas for material that was not found in the investigative files submitted.

Hill says the commission has issued more than 80 subpoenas to various parties since March 2021 and it will continue to use the power of subpoena to get the documents needed for the inquiry to do its work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
