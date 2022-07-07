Saskatchewan First Nation awarded more land, $31.6M from federal, provincial governments

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Saskatchewan First Nation has signed a land settlement agreement with the federal and provincial governments after it was shorted more than 1,700 hectares of land.

Under Treaty 6 in 1876, Mistawasis Nêhiyawak was promised about 52 hectares acres of land for every member, but 34 people were left out.

Saskatchewan says the First Nation will be awarded $31.6 million in compensation under the settlement, jointly paid for by both governments.

The federal government has agreed to pay $22.5 million of this amount and the provincial government will pay the remaining $9.1 million.

The province says the settlement also supports the addition of nearly 12,000 hectares of land to the reserve.

Both governments also agreed to set aside a total of $4.9 million as compensation to rural municipal and school divisions once taxable land is set apart as reserve.

“This important settlement is key to our commitment to address the wrongs of the past and the harm caused to Mistawasis Nêhiyawak,” Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said.

The Saskatchewan government says resolving historical grievances is fundamental in advancing reconciliation in Canada.

Chief Daryl Watson says the agreement fulfils a long outstanding treaty obligation owed to the First Nation.

“Righting this historical wrong will enable the Nation to realize the benefits owed to them for generations to come,” Watson said in a statement.

— with files from Global News