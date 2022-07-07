Norway House murder victim identified, Manitoba RCMP looking for leads

Send this page to someone via email

The suspicious death of a Norway House man July 2 is now considered a homicide. Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect.

Police were called to the Paupanekis Point area of the northern Manitoba community, where a 41-year-old victim, identified as Johnny Stanley Muswagon, was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Norway House RCMP are reaching out to the public in the hope of speaking with anyone who may have seen Muswagon. They believe he visited a number of homes in the area, between July 1-2, when he was involved in a physical altercation with someone.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

