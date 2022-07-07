Menu

Crime

Norway House murder victim identified, Manitoba RCMP looking for leads

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:35 am
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in the murder of Johnny Muswagon, 41, seen here.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in the murder of Johnny Muswagon, 41, seen here. RCMP Manitoba

The suspicious death of a Norway House man July 2 is now considered a homicide. Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect.

Police were called to the Paupanekis Point area of the northern Manitoba community, where a 41-year-old victim, identified as Johnny Stanley Muswagon, was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Read more: Death of Norway House man considered suspicious, Manitoba RCMP say

Norway House RCMP are reaching out to the public in the hope of speaking with anyone who may have seen Muswagon. They believe he visited a number of homes in the area, between July 1-2, when he was involved in a physical altercation with someone.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

