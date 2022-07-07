York Region confirms its first cases of monkeypox

Send this page to someone via email

York Region says it has confirmed its first two cases of monkeypox — and the two infections are not connected.

“Human monkeypox is a rare infectious disease and the risk for most people in the community is considered to be very low,” said Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health.

“York Region Public Health continues to monitor the situation and follow up with all close contacts of the two cases, who have both been isolating appropriately,” said Pakes.

Officials said monkeypox is caused by a virus that does not spread easily between people but it does spread through contact with body fluids, including contaminated clothing or bedding. It can also spread through respiratory droplets following “prolonged” face-to-face contact and through bites and scratches from animals.

“Like other diseases that spread through close contact, people can lower their risk of being exposed to monkeypox by avoiding close contact with those who are unwell, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene and practicing safer sex,” York Region said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a report released by Public Health Ontario said the province’s monkeypox count has risen to 101, up from 33 reported on June 22.

The majority of cases — 85 — were recorded by Toronto Public Health.

Other public health units such as Ottawa Public Health reported four cases, and two each in Halton Region and Middlesex-London.

One case each was recorded in Hamilton, Durham Region, Peel Region, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Eastern Ontario health unit.

The report also noted that all 101 monkeypox cases in Ontario have been detected in males.

2:46 WHO director calls for increased testing, more access to vaccines and antivirals to combat monkeypox WHO director calls for increased testing, more access to vaccines and antivirals to combat monkeypox – Jun 29, 2022