Ontario’s confirmed Monkeypox cases hits 101

In a report released by Public Health Ontario, the province’s total confirmed cases of Monkeypox has risen to 101 — up from 33 reported on June 22.

Of the 101 cases (as of July 4), the report indicated the majority with 85 were recorded by Toronto Public Health.

Other public health units such as Ottawa Public Health reported four cases, and two each in Halton Region and Middlesex-London.

One case each were recorded in Hamilton, Durham Region, Peel Region, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Eastern Ontario health unit.

The report also noted that all 101 monkeypox cases in Ontario have been detected in males.

The average age of the confirmed infections is 37 years old with a range of 20 to 65 years, according to the report.

“The most commonly reported symptoms include rash, oral/genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, chills, myalgia and fatigue,” the report read.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said on Monday that almost 6,000 people have received a vaccine for monkeypox.

The City of Toronto has been hosting community clinics offering the Imvamune vaccine to at-risk people, with locations at Metro Hall and Cloverdale Mall.

According to Toronto Public Health, the virus spreads through contact with body fluids, including contaminated clothing or bedding. It can also spread through respiratory droplets following “prolonged” face-to-face contact and through bites and scratches from animals.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan

Gender and age group (in years) of monkeypox cases by case classification. Public Health Ontario