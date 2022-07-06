Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario’s confirmed Monkeypox cases hits 101

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 11:05 am
Monkeypox Photo Illustrations View image in full screen
In this photo illustration, blood test vials are seen in front of a screen that says "Monkeypox.". Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a report released by Public Health Ontario, the province’s total confirmed cases of Monkeypox has risen to 101 — up from 33 reported on June 22.

Of the 101 cases (as of July 4), the report indicated the majority with 85 were recorded by Toronto Public Health.

Other public health units such as Ottawa Public Health reported four cases, and two each in Halton Region and Middlesex-London.

One case each were recorded in Hamilton, Durham Region, Peel Region, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Eastern Ontario health unit.

Read more: 10 new monkeypox cases confirmed in Toronto; 33 cases in Ontario to date

The report also noted that all 101 monkeypox cases in Ontario have been detected in males.

Story continues below advertisement

The average age of the confirmed infections is 37 years old with a range of 20 to 65 years, according to the report.

Trending Stories

“The most commonly reported symptoms include rash, oral/genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, chills, myalgia and fatigue,” the report read.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said on Monday that almost 6,000 people have received a vaccine for monkeypox.

The City of Toronto has been hosting community clinics offering the Imvamune vaccine to at-risk people, with locations at Metro Hall and Cloverdale Mall.

According to Toronto Public Health, the virus spreads through contact with body fluids, including contaminated clothing or bedding. It can also spread through respiratory droplets following “prolonged” face-to-face contact and through bites and scratches from animals.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan

Gender and age group (in years) of monkeypox cases by case classification.
Gender and age group (in years) of monkeypox cases by case classification. Public Health Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario health tagmonkeypox tagPublic Health Ontario tagmonkeypox ontario tagontario monkeypox tagOntario monkeypox cases tagontario confirmed cases monkeypox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers