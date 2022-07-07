Menu

Environment

Tidewater pleads guilty to 2019 acidic water release

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 2:51 pm
The confluence of the Ram and Clearwater rivers near the Ram River Coal Corp. proposed Aries Mine Pit site west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The confluence of the Ram and Clearwater rivers near the Ram River Coal Corp. proposed Aries Mine Pit site west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Amber Bracken, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has pleaded guilty to a charge related to the company’s release of acidic water in west-central Alberta in October 2019.

The Calgary-based company was charged in October 2021 with breaching environmental protection laws by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

In an agreed statement of facts, Tidewater acknowledged the release occurred at the company’s Ram River sour gas processing plant near Rocky Mountain House.

The acidic water flowed into a nearby creek.

The regulator levied a penalty of $100,200 following Tidewater’s guilty plea.

Tidewater is an integrated midstream and energy infrastructure company with approximately 420 employees. It has operations throughout Alberta and B.C.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
