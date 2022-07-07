Peterburgers owners who defied COVID-19 mandates to close restaurant in August

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of Peterborough, Ont., restaurant Peterburgers, who continually breached Ontario COVID-19 protocols amid the pandemic, are closing their business in August.

In a Facebook video on Wednesday, after announcing a new menu, Peterburgers owners Roy Asselstine and his wife Nicole Comber then said their restaurant at the corner of George Street North and Lake Street would close for good on Aug. 5 — less than three years after opening.

The couple and the business were in the spotlight for much of the COVID-19 pandemic for their anti-COVID-19 mandate stances — so much so Peterborough Public Health issued three fines against the business in 2021 under the Reopening Ontario Act. Finally, on Dec. 1, 2021, the health unit ordered the restaurant closed for continued breaches of regulations including lack of compliance with the collection of patron contact information, requesting proof of vaccination and identification and wearing face coverings.

The business reopened in the spring of 2022 and also hosted a number of “freedom” rallies against government pandemic restrictions. The couple and others during the pandemic formed a group called “Hold Fast” and often participated in anti-vaccine and anti-COVID-19 policy rallies in the city and in Kingston. The rallies outside their restaurant led to noise bylaw tickets being issued in April.

The couple also participated in the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa.

When federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was accosted by protesters in Peterborough in May, Asseltine made social media posts prior to Singh’s arrival, encouraging people to give the politician a “warm welcome” and saying the “Liberal-NDP coalition is trying to destroy our country.”

In Wednesday’s live video, the couple say they are working on launching a new “exciting business venture” but did not offer details.

The couple say they refused to raise menu prices amid global supply shortages and “skyrocketing” inflation. They also cited lockdowns and an expiring lease agreement this November as reasons to close.

“Although it is very bittersweet for us, it has been a very trying, trying battle to keep Peterburgers open,” Comber said in the 10-minute video.

“We’re closing a little bit early because it’s just time.”

Comber said a number of Peterborough businesses have closed during the pandemic and “didn’t fight the battles that we’ve been fighting.”

“We’re really proud of ourselves and really humbled and grateful for our supporters,” said Comber.

I’m sitting across from Peterburgers in my makeshift hazmat suit. There’s a small crowd here for the reopening, but no blocked streets or trucks as of yet. #cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/U80fCKvZoR — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) April 9, 2022

Asselstine said the decision was a “little heart-breaking” but their next opportunity was “too good to pass up.”

“We fought so far to keep this place going,” he said. “The sales are still there. But the inflation has gone so high we should be selling a plate of fries for 12 bucks. We would have to charge so much money to turn a profit — and we’re not going to do that.

“We’re not going to die a slow death because of inflation.”