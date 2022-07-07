Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

AFN members expected to vote on national chief’s suspension as general assembly closes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'National Chief removed from AFN Assembly agenda' National Chief removed from AFN Assembly agenda
WATCH: National Chief removed from AFN Assembly agenda

It’s the last day of the Assembly of First Nations annual gathering Vancouver and the issue of leadership still hasn’t been solved.

Chiefs are expected to vote today on an emergency resolution that calls for National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to be reinstated after a vote of non-confidence in her leadership was withdrawn from the assembly yesterday.

Read more: First Nations chiefs reject suspension of AFN national chief

Archibald was suspended last month by the executive committee while an investigation was launched into four complaints against her by her staff.

Trending Stories

However, Archibald says she was ousted for trying to investigate corruption within the AFN and has called for a forensic audit of the organization.

Issues of the Pope’s visit, Indigenous rights, housing and other priorities had been expected to dominate the agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal cabinet ministers Marc Miller, Patty Hajdu and David Lametti are all scheduled to speak to the more than 2,400 delegates today.

Click to play video: 'AFN members end national chief’s temporary suspension' AFN members end national chief’s temporary suspension
AFN members end national chief’s temporary suspension
© 2022 The Canadian Press
First Nations tagCanada News tagAssembly of First Nations tagAFN tagRoseAnne Archibald tagAFN national chief tagAFN Chief tagAFN meeting tagRoseAnne Archibald suspension tagAFN chief suspension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers