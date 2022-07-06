Nearly half the police department in Nelson, B.C. under investigation: sources

Send this page to someone via email

The Nelson Police Department is the focus of an investigation ordered by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, Global News has learned.

The investigation is believed to involve nearly half of the approximately 20 officers who work there.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner would not comment on details of the investigation, including whether any allegations relating to racism or involve the use of department computers.

John Dooley, mayor of the town in B.C.’s West Kootenay and chair of the police board, declined a request for an on-camera interview.

“The report is not complete … still under investigation … we can’t comment at this time,” he said in an email to Global News.

The department, which is the oldest municipal police department in the province, did not respond to a request for comment.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also declined to comment.