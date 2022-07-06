Menu

Crime

Nearly half the police department in Nelson, B.C. under investigation: sources

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation' Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation
The details are sparse, but the oldest police force in the province is under investigation by the Vancouver Police Department. No one is saying much because of the external investigation. However Global News can confirm some type of investigation is underway. Catherine Urquhart reports.

The Nelson Police Department is the focus of an investigation ordered by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, Global News has learned.

The investigation is believed to involve nearly half of the approximately 20 officers who work there.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner would not comment on details of the investigation, including whether any allegations relating to racism or involve the use of department computers.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into officer behaviour at a training session could result in a criminal investigation' Investigation into officer behaviour at a training session could result in a criminal investigation
Investigation into officer behaviour at a training session could result in a criminal investigation – May 31, 2022

Read more: ‘Appalling’ allegations at B.C. police undercover training course prompt investigation

John Dooley, mayor of the town in B.C.’s West Kootenay and chair of the police board, declined a request for an on-camera interview.

Trending Stories

“The report is not complete … still under investigation … we can’t comment at this time,” he said in an email to Global News.

The department, which is the oldest municipal police department in the province, did not respond to a request for comment.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also declined to comment.

