Traffic

Witnesses sought by police following fatal Mississauga crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 9:02 pm
The scene the morning after the collision in the area of Derry Road and Ninth Line. View image in full screen
The scene the morning after the collision in the area of Derry Road and Ninth Line. Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Mississauga on Saturday night.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Derry Road and Ninth Line in Mississauga to respond to a crash that included two vehicles.

The collision took place at around 10:36 p.m., police said.

Read more: 2 killed, baby hospitalized in 2 separate Brampton and Mississauga collisions

A 20-year-old man — a passenger in one of the vehicles — was pronounced dead, according to police. They said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was a man in his 40s who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are appealing to the public for help and asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the major collision bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.

