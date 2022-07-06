Witnesses sought by police following fatal Mississauga crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Mississauga on Saturday night.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Derry Road and Ninth Line in Mississauga to respond to a crash that included two vehicles.

The collision took place at around 10:36 p.m., police said.

A 20-year-old man — a passenger in one of the vehicles — was pronounced dead, according to police. They said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was a man in his 40s who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are appealing to the public for help and asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the major collision bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.

