Police appeal for witnesses to incident that sent Mississauga cyclist to hospital

Police are appealing to the public for help surrounding the circumstances of a bike accident in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.
Police said a man “lost control of his motorized bicycle” and ended up with life-threatening injuries.
In a tweet after the incident, police said it was “not a collision.”
Peel police said the incident took place on Dundas Street near its intersection with Mississauga Road.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday, police said. He remained in hospital as of Wednesday night.
Investigators with the force’s major collisions bureau are appealing to the public for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to Peel police or Crime Stoppers.
