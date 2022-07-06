Menu

Traffic

Police appeal for witnesses to incident that sent Mississauga cyclist to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 8:11 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are appealing to the public for help surrounding the circumstances of a bike accident in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.

Police said a man “lost control of his motorized bicycle” and ended up with life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet after the incident, police said it was “not a collision.”

Peel police said the incident took place on Dundas Street near its intersection with Mississauga Road.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday, police said. He remained in hospital as of Wednesday night.

Trending Stories

Investigators with the force’s major collisions bureau are appealing to the public for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

