Canada

Video shows woman being rescued while floating down river in Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman rescued floating down river in Edmonton the morning after Canada Day' Woman rescued floating down river in Edmonton the morning after Canada Day
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services pulled a woman from the river near the Rossdale neighbourhood Saturday morning after she was found floating on an air mattress.

Video footage provided to Global News by the Edmonton Police Service shows a woman being rescued as she floats down the North Saskatchewan River on an air mattress.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said its members rescued the woman in the early morning of July 2.

EFRS said it received a call after 2 a.m. Saturday morning and its personnel were in the water by 2:25 a.m.

EPS dispatched an Air 1 helicopter crew to the sky to help locate the woman, who was picked up by EFRS and brought back to shore.

Trending Stories

EFRS said the rescue occurred near the Rossdale neighbourhood.

Further details about the rescue or what led up to it were not provided.

READ MORE: Edmonton issues warning about water levels on North Saskatchewan River

EFRS said it advises anyone planning a day out on the water to scout the river for potential hazards and to check river water levels and flow rates before they go out.

Story continues below advertisement

They also recommended that people check weather conditions and current advisories.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police, edmonton police service, EPS, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, North Saskatchewan River, Water Safety, EFRS, River Rescue, Edmonton River Rescue, Floating, North Saskatchewan River Rescue, Water Activities

