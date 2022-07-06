Video shows woman being rescued while floating down river in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Video footage provided to Global News by the Edmonton Police Service shows a woman being rescued as she floats down the North Saskatchewan River on an air mattress.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said its members rescued the woman in the early morning of July 2.

EFRS said it received a call after 2 a.m. Saturday morning and its personnel were in the water by 2:25 a.m.

EPS dispatched an Air 1 helicopter crew to the sky to help locate the woman, who was picked up by EFRS and brought back to shore.

EFRS said the rescue occurred near the Rossdale neighbourhood.

Further details about the rescue or what led up to it were not provided.

EFRS said it advises anyone planning a day out on the water to scout the river for potential hazards and to check river water levels and flow rates before they go out.

They also recommended that people check weather conditions and current advisories.