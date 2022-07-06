Menu

Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after Brampton crash leaves man dead

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 5:33 pm
Click to play video: '2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court' 2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court
2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on Sunday at around 12:39 a.m., officers received a report that two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive.

Officers said a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Read more: Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in Toronto

According to police, Supinder Singh, 29, from Alberta has been charged with operation while impaired causing death and three counts of operation while impaired causing bodily harm.

Trending Stories

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or other footage of the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

