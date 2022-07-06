Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Accessible Transit reducing service levels for July

By Easton Hamm Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 5:22 pm
Access Transit buses see an adjustment in service. View image in full screen
Access Transit buses see an adjustment in service. Brent McGillvray / Global News

Saskatoon Access Transit wil shift, reduce, or temporarily cancel some of its service during the month of July.

Access Transit says the adjustment is based on available resources. It says ridership has continued to return closer to pre-pandemic levels, but the service is taking a ‘balanced and careful approach to preserve as much service as possible’.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rain event, transit masking, STC wellness centre highlight Saskatoon city council

Reduced service will begin Thursday, July 7th. Transit is aiming to add back service hours in August if resources allow for it.

Saskatoon Transit is reminding residents to continue booking trips 3 days in advance as early as 9 a.m. to avoid possible denials.

Transit tagBus tagSaskatoon tagService tagAccess. tagJuly tagAccess Transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers