Saskatoon Accessible Transit reducing service levels for July

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Access Transit wil shift, reduce, or temporarily cancel some of its service during the month of July.

Access Transit says the adjustment is based on available resources. It says ridership has continued to return closer to pre-pandemic levels, but the service is taking a ‘balanced and careful approach to preserve as much service as possible’.

Reduced service will begin Thursday, July 7th. Transit is aiming to add back service hours in August if resources allow for it.

Saskatoon Transit is reminding residents to continue booking trips 3 days in advance as early as 9 a.m. to avoid possible denials.