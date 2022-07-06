Menu

Whiteshell Provincial Park roads fully re-opened while campgrounds remain closed

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 4:37 pm
Whiteshell Provincial Park, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Whiteshell Provincial Park, Manitoba. Jack Harrison/submitted

Whiteshell Provincial Park’s roads are officially back up and running.

Manitoba Parks says Provincial Road (PR) 307 is open along the north Whiteshell area from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie, and currently undergoing repairs.

Visitors heading to Whiteshell should expect delays and are advised to drive cautiously near repair crews.

Read more: Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues

The Caddy Lake Tunnels have re-opened as well, but Manitoba Parks discourages paddling until water levels lower.

A number of campgrounds still impacted by floodwaters are to remain closed, including Rainbow Beach Provincial Park and Birch Point Provincial Park until at least July 21. Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds are also shut down until at least July 29.

Watercraft restrictions are still on place for lakes in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks.

Click to play video: 'Closures at Manitoba’s Whiteshell provincial park expanded as floodwaters rise' Closures at Manitoba’s Whiteshell provincial park expanded as floodwaters rise
Closures at Manitoba’s Whiteshell provincial park expanded as floodwaters rise – May 25, 2022
