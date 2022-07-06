Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Send this page to someone via email

Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.

Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary. The Toronto native had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.

His son Mason Marchment is a forward with the Florida Panthers.

