Crime

SIU ends investigation into Hamilton motorcycle crash on Barton Street East in June

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:29 pm
Ontario's police watchdog, the SIU, has ended a query into a single vehicle crash tied to an alleged speeding motorcycle travelling down Barton Street East on June 12, 2022.
Ontario's police watchdog, the SIU, has ended a query into a single vehicle crash tied to an alleged speeding motorcycle travelling down Barton Street East on June 12, 2022. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped a probe, citing ‘no serious injury’ was sustained after an early morning motorcycle crash June 12 in Hamilton.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident involved an alleged ‘erratic’ motorcycle accelerating in the lower city at Victoria Avenue North and on Barton Street East.

With an officer tailing the motorcycle, it would eventually crash in the area of Barton Street East and Oak Avenue.

Read more: SIU investigate motorcycle crash early Sunday in central Hamilton

“Approaching Oak Street, the motorcyclist unsuccessfully attempted to overtake a vehicle, lost control of his bike and crashed,” SIU investigators said in a statement.

“He ran to get back on his bike to resume his flight but was prevented from doing so by the officer who placed the man under arrest without incident.”

The 32-year-old rider would be diagnosed with a lacerated liver requiring no treatment or hospital admission.

SIU director Joseph Martino ended the inquiry satisfied the man did not suffer any ‘serious injury.’

