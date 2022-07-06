COVID-19: HKPR reports 50 new cases, outbreaks at 3 Haliburton County summer youth camps

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and several new outbreaks at youth summer camps over the past week as total active cases saw a slight increase, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated each Wednesday — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:50 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 50 — up from 48 reported on June 29 and 33 reported on June 22. The 50 new cases include 12 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 31 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. Among the 50 active cases, there are 15 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 112 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 22 update. There have been 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 151 reported so far in 2022 — one new admission since June 22 — with 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 70 in Northumberland County (one more) and 11 in Haliburton County. There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since June 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient for COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,789 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,561 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,819 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 674 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Moorelands Camp – overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5. Details unavailable.

– overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5. Details unavailable. Camp Medeba – summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

– summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable. Camp Kandalore – recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

– recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable. Empire Crossing Retirement Suites in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared June 27. Details unavailable.

Outbreaks recently lifted:

Community Living Trent Highlands in Lindsay: Declared June 22 and lifted on July 4.

in Lindsay: Declared June 22 and lifted on July 4. Extendicare Haliburton long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1 and lifted on June 24.