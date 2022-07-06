Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting another man ‘numerous times’ at TTC subway station: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:51 pm
Man wanted in an assault investigation at Victoria Park Subway Station on June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Man wanted in an assault investigation at Victoria Park Subway Station on June 27, 2022. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation at a TTC subway station in Scarborough in late June.

Police said it was on June 27 at around 3:35 p.m. when a 49-year-old man was smoking outside of Victoria Park Subway Station.

Investigators said a brief verbal interaction took place between the man smoking and the suspect.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the 49-year-old man “numerous times,” police said.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported on Toronto subway

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said, but he was later released.

Investigators said they are still searching for the suspect.

He is described as having a medium build with dark wavy hair. He was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped shirt, blue jeans and grey runners with white soles. He was also carrying a cellphone with headphones.

A security camera image of the suspect was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4100.

