Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported on Toronto subway

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:28 pm
police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Toronto. View image in full screen
police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 5 at 10:25 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act at Warden subway station.

Officers said a man was riding the eastbound subway, when he allegedly committed an indecent act “in view of another passenger.”

Police said the man got off the train at Warden subway station and fled.

Read more: 24-year-old man charged in connection with indecent acts in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Officers are now searching for a man between 18 and 25-years-old, standing six-feet-tall, with a thin build.

Trending Stories

He was seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, green sweat pants, white shoes, a black face mask and black sunglasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagIndecent Act tagIndecent act Toronto tagWarden subway station tagindecent exposure toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers