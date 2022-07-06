Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported on Toronto subway

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 5 at 10:25 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act at Warden subway station.

Officers said a man was riding the eastbound subway, when he allegedly committed an indecent act “in view of another passenger.”

Police said the man got off the train at Warden subway station and fled.

Officers are now searching for a man between 18 and 25-years-old, standing six-feet-tall, with a thin build.

He was seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, green sweat pants, white shoes, a black face mask and black sunglasses.

Police said he was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

News Release – Indecent Act Investigation, Warden Subway Stationhttps://t.co/6BDS0H4skE pic.twitter.com/8YETtd2eM5 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 6, 2022