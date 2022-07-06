Menu

Crime

More charges laid in connection with Saskatoon sexual assault case

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:23 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Service Sex Crime Unit added more charges to a sexual assault case. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service Sex Crime Unit announced additional charges in a sexual assault case that saw 66-year-old Kenneth Braun arrested on June 9th.

Police said Braun was arrested for sexual assault, and his additional charges include four counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual exploitation, relating to his time working as a registered massage therapist.

Read more: Man who abducted, sexually assaulted Edmonton child addresses victim’s family

Officers added that these new charges are in relation to incidents occurring between 1996 and 2021.

The Sex Crime Unit believes there could be additional victims in the community, and are encouraging them to come forward.

