Reid, Walls and Bishop named to Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the next three inductees into the club’s hall of fame.

The team said Wednesday that former president Lynn Bishop, running back Fred Reid and defensive end Gavin Walls will be honoured at the annual Hall of Fame Game, Oct. 8 at IG Field, as well as a gala dinner Oct. 11.

Bishop, inducted into the builder category, oversaw the team in the mid-’90s, which Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller called a “difficult time” for both the team and the Canadian Football League.

As club president, he was involved in the ‘Third and Long’ business plan to help the Bombers out of a tough financial situation. Under his leadership, the Bombers also saw a number of renovations and improvements to their (former) home at CanadInns Stadium — including a new scoreboard, new artificial turf, and upgraded player and admin facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Introducing the 2022 Blue Bombers Hall of Fame inductees: • Fred Reid (player)

• Gavin Walls (player)

• Lynn Bishop (builder) 📝 » https://t.co/woMZNhV9Sl#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/iPUcKOUHDu — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 6, 2022

Reid, now 40, was signed by the Bombers in 2007, competing in 18 regular-season games and playoffs, including the Grey Cup final, with the team that season.

He led the team in rushing over the next four seasons, leading the entire league in 2010. He currently sits seventh on the Bombers’ all-time rushing yardage list, with 4,505 yards.

Now working as a running backs coach with the Ottawa RedBlacks, Reid was a CFL all-star in 2010 and an East Division all-star for three seasons, from 2008 through 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Blue Bombers name defensive back Less Browne to team Hall of Fame

The Mississippi-born Walls, now 42, was a Bomber from 2005 to 2009, registering three seasons of double-digit sack totals. He currently sits fourth all-time for sacks (47 in 82 games) in Bombers history.

A three-time divisional all-star, Walls was also honoured as the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Rookie Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player, both in 2005.

4:22 Terry Fox inducted to the Manitoba Runners Association Hall of Fame Terry Fox inducted to the Manitoba Runners Association Hall of Fame – Apr 15, 2019