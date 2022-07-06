Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Reid, Walls and Bishop named to Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hall of Fame

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:00 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the next three inductees into the club’s hall of fame.

The team said Wednesday that former president Lynn Bishop, running back Fred Reid and defensive end Gavin Walls will be honoured at the annual Hall of Fame Game, Oct. 8 at IG Field, as well as a gala dinner Oct. 11.

Bishop, inducted into the builder category, oversaw the team in the mid-’90s, which Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller called a “difficult time” for both the team and the Canadian Football League.

As club president, he was involved in the ‘Third and Long’ business plan to help the Bombers out of a tough financial situation. Under his leadership, the Bombers also saw a number of renovations and improvements to their (former) home at CanadInns Stadium — including a new scoreboard, new artificial turf, and upgraded player and admin facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving inducted into team’s Ring of Honour

Reid, now 40, was signed by the Bombers in 2007, competing in 18 regular-season games and playoffs, including the Grey Cup final, with the team that season.

Trending Stories

He led the team in rushing over the next four seasons, leading the entire league in 2010. He currently sits seventh on the Bombers’ all-time rushing yardage list, with 4,505 yards.

Now working as a running backs coach with the Ottawa RedBlacks, Reid was a CFL all-star in 2010 and an East Division all-star for three seasons, from 2008 through 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Blue Bombers name defensive back Less Browne to team Hall of Fame

The Mississippi-born Walls, now 42, was a Bomber from 2005 to 2009, registering three seasons of double-digit sack totals. He currently sits fourth all-time for sacks (47 in 82 games) in Bombers history.

A three-time divisional all-star, Walls was also honoured as the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Rookie Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player, both in 2005.

Click to play video: 'Terry Fox inducted to the Manitoba Runners Association Hall of Fame' Terry Fox inducted to the Manitoba Runners Association Hall of Fame
Terry Fox inducted to the Manitoba Runners Association Hall of Fame – Apr 15, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagCanadian Football League tagLynn Bishop tagFred Reid tagGavin Walls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers