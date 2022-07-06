Variable mortgages were the top choice for most Canadians by end of 2021: CMHC

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of Canadians buying a home or renewing a mortgage preferred the lower upfront cost of a variable rate rather than the peace of mind of a fixed loan in the second half of 2021, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) said in its bi-annual report on the country’s mortgage industry that 53 per cent of home buyers and loan renewers chose a variable rate mortgage over a fixed one in the final six months of last year. Just over a third (34 per cent) had opted for variable in the first half of 2021.

CMHC pointed to the wider spread between rates offered for fixed and variable mortgages in the latter half of the year as fueling the shift in preferences.

But it noted that as the Bank of Canada has started to rapidly raise its benchmark interest rate through the first half of 2022 and variable mortgages get more costly by the month, that trend “seems to have plateaued.”

Variable mortgage rates are offered at a lender’s prime rate minus a discount and react immediately to the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes, while fixed rates hold steady through the length of the term.

The CMHC report also showed insights into the alternative lending market and rates of homeownership among Black, Indigenous and racialized Canadians.

The agency notes that alternative lenders — mortgage providers outside the traditional banking or credit union sector — were growing in popularity in the run up to the pandemic as a “short-term alternative” to the “conventional” lending space.

CMHC said that the majority of alternative mortgage takers (72 per cent) were able to achieve a successful “exit” in 2020. This means an alternative mortgage was transitioned to a conventional loan at the end of the original term, or the property was sold without being foreclosed or the borrower defaulting.

This figure has declined since the period between 2006 and 2015, the CMHC noted, when 80 per cent of alternative lenders achieved such an exit.

The report also found that rates of homeownership were lower than the national average for Black, Indigenous, Latin American and Arab Canadians, per data from the 2016 census.

Property values for this segment, as well as for Filipino Canadians, were also lower than Canada-wide average. This value gap has only widened since the 2006 census, the CMHC noted.

Recent immigrants (those who arrived within the past seven years) also showed lower home ownership rates than the Canadian average. The CMHC said this suggests newcomers struggle to access the financial system after arriving in Canada.

