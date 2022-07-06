1 charged, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been charged and the search continues for another suspect after a Cobourg Police Service officer was dragged by a vehicle following a traffic stop in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., the officer stopped a vehicle with a driver and two passengers on County Road 45 (Division Street) in the town’s north end near the Highway 401 overpass.

Police say during the interaction, the officer recognized one individual who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a parole violation.

Police say the officer advised the man he was under arrest and he exited the vehicle. However, he then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. The vehicle then sped away northbound, dragging the officer a short distance.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics near the scene, police said.

Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service were notified of the incident and launched a search for the vehicle and the third individual.

Police say the suspect vehicle was stopped by another OPP officer who was at the scene of a minor collision in Baltimore, approximately six kilometres north of the County Road 45 incident.

Two occupants in the vehicle were arrested without incident.

OPP launched a search of the area for the third individual, using their canine unit and emergency response team.

The search was called off around 9 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, police said the wanted man is still outstanding.

In addition, one of the two individuals taken into custody has been charged.

Laurelle Cox, 35, of Port Hope, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault police with a weapon to cause bodily harm and obstructing a police officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 31.

More to come.