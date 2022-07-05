Man wanted after allegedly assaulting 3 people at Toronto store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with “multiple assault investigations” in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday, between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m., officers received a report of three calls for assaults in the Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue area.

Police said a man walked into a store and allegedly “became involved in three separate disputes with other customers.”

Officers allege he assaulted three different people — a 22-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man.

Police are now searching for a man between the ages of 25 and 30, with a short stature, dirty blond hair with the sides shaven and a small moustache.

Officers said he was seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, dark blue or black gym shorts, black and grey tube socks and brown Birkenstock sandals.

“He is considered violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.