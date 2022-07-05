Regina arrest prompts store evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is in the midst of an investigation in east Regina that caused the evacuation of a Canadian Tire Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were arresting a male subject wanted in connection with a robbery. Police went to a residence on East Haughton Road, where the suspect barricaded himself inside before jumping from a balcony and running to a nearby store.

Officers believed the suspect may have had a weapon, and began setting up a perimeter while asking customers and staff to leave the store.

The male suspect was found after a search of the area, and was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m.

The investigation is continuing and further details will be released once they are available.

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Suspected gunman planned attack ‘for several weeks’ before Fourth of July parade shooting, police say Suspected gunman planned attack ‘for several weeks’ before Fourth of July parade shooting, police say