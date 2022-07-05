Menu

Canada

Regina arrest prompts store evacuation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 2:01 pm
regina police officer charged
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers were making an arrest of a male subject wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is in the midst of an investigation in east Regina that caused the evacuation of a Canadian Tire Tuesday morning.

Read more: Regina 22-year-old charged following police pursuit of stolen Nissan Rogue

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were arresting a male subject wanted in connection with a robbery. Police went to a residence on East Haughton Road, where the suspect barricaded himself inside before jumping from a balcony and running to a nearby store.

Officers believed the suspect may have had a weapon, and began setting up a perimeter while asking customers and staff to leave the store.

The male suspect was found after a search of the area, and was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m.

The investigation is continuing and further details will be released once they are available.

