Federal government sheds light on climate incentive payments in Manitoba

The federal government has announced the specifics on how climate incentive payments and pollution rebates are going to work in Manitoba.

“Through the Climate Action Incentive payment, we have been able to return the proceeds of pollution pricing directly to families in Manitoba,” says Liberal MP Terry Duguid.

Starting July 15, Manitoba families will be getting quarterly payouts under the Climate Action Incentive payment.

“Our government’s principal concern has been supporting Canadians and their families,” says Duguid. “We’ve also kept our eyes on the on the big picture to how we build a strong future with clean air, good jobs, and a resilient economy for our children and grandchildren.”

On average, a family of four in Manitoba will get around $832 every three months; those living in rural and small communities are eligible for an extra 10 per cent on top of that.

The dollars come from money collected by the federal government at the gas station, which is then redistributed back to households.

The first round of cash will be a big one, totaling the first two payments of the year.

“The price on pollution is a signal to both industry but also to families that if they are more fuel efficient, if they replace their windows and doors, if their homes become more efficient, that they will indeed save, save money,” says Duguid.

Manitobans can expect the additional payouts in October and then in January 2023.

