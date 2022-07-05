Probe finds shortcomings at Montreal high school where alleged sex crimes took place

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it is taking stock after an administrative investigation found several shortcomings at a Montreal high school where allegations of a toxic climate surfaced, following the arrest of three basketball coaches in February.

The three men were charged with various sex crimes involving at least two minors, sparking investigations at multiple levels. It placed École secondaire Saint-Laurent, its basketball program as well as the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys under the microscope.

The administrative investigation, which was ordered by the Education Ministry, revealed a low level of organizational trust and found that the dignity of several athletes was compromised during their time at the school.

Read more: Montreal police seek potential victims after 3 high school coaches charged with sex crimes

Many issues need to be addressed to improve checks and balances for sports programs, according to a statement issued by the ministry Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the recommendations stemming from the investigation is for an independent firm to intervene to fix the climate at the school and within the basketball program.

There is also a need for school boards and sports federations to change the culture in sports programs to prioritize respecting athletes’ dignity.

Read more: Probes of Montreal area high school ordered after coaches arrested on sex charges

Other recommendations include raising awareness of the bystander effect and to implement a mandatory training on bystander intervention in schools.

The Education Ministry, which ordered the investigation under a purview of the Education Act, said Tuesday that it will examine the recommendations and see how best to implement them.

The ministry, however, said it would not be commenting further as to not impede with ongoing criminal proceedings.

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board welcomed the findings saying in a statement the wellbeing of students and staff remains a priority.

The board said it will spare no effort to ensure the girls’ basketball program — at the centre of the probe — meets expectations and instills the values of respect and dignity.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Story continues below advertisement