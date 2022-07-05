St. Lawrence College CEO named chair of Colleges Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt now has an addition to make to his resume.

Vollebregt was named chair of Ontario Colleges, the advocacy organization for the province’s 24 public colleges. He will assume the role for a term of two years.

“The strength of Ontario’s workforce will be pivotal to a robust economic recovery,” Vollebregt said in a statement.

“I welcome this opportunity to build on the colleges’ tremendous record to ensure more students acquire the specialized expertise to succeed in a wide range of rewarding careers. College graduates are employed in every sector and industry of our province and are key to helping Ontario grow and thrive.”

The position oversees the sector’s committee of presidents of the province’s 24 public colleges.

According to an Ontario Colleges news release, Vollebregt will help lead the development of new career-focused three-year degree programs at colleges to run alongside the existing diploma programs and four-year degree programs.

