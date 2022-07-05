Man lying on roadway near London, Ont. confronts police, faces charges: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after Elgin County OPP found him lying on a roadway at a Lake Line, Southwold Township address Saturday.

At 12:25 a.m., an officer stopped to assist the individual who soon engaged in a physical confrontation with police, OPP say.

The person attempted to flee the area on a motorcycle and was later taken into custody.

According to police, Colin James Gibbons, 23 and of London, has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 80 plus, resisting a peace officer as well as the Highway Traffic Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in St. Thomas at a later date.