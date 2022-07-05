One person in critical condition after ‘serious’ Main Street incident, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid a stretch of Main Street after a ‘serious incident’ that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have closed Main Street between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue and are taping off a wide section of the street.

Northbound Main St between Logan & Higgins closed until further notice due to a serious incident. Please avoid area. @WinnipegTMC #wpgtraffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 5, 2022

Police have told Global News one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

They did not elaborate on the nature of the incident but are telling people to avoid the area.

Global News will update this story when more information becomes available.