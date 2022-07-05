Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One person in critical condition after ‘serious’ Main Street incident, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 10:11 am
Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid a stretch of Main Street after a 'serious incident' that saw one person arrested and another in critical condition. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid a stretch of Main Street after a 'serious incident' that saw one person arrested and another in critical condition. Josh Arason / Global News

Winnipeg police are encouraging drivers to avoid a stretch of Main Street after a ‘serious incident’ that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have closed Main Street between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue and are taping off a wide section of the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have told Global News one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

Trending Stories

They did not elaborate on the nature of the incident but are telling people to avoid the area.

Global News will update this story when more information becomes available.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMain Street tagMain Street Winnipeg tagwinnipeg serious incident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers