SIU investigates after OPP officer discharges anti-riot weapon at man during Omemee break-in

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an OPP officer discharged an anti-riot weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a man during a reported break-in at an apartment in the village of Omemee early Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate following the incident between City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers and the 19-year-old suspect.

The SIU says around 1 a.m. on July 5, OPP responded to a reported break-in at a residence at an apartment complex on James Street North in Omemee. Officers first located a man with injuries and tended to him. They also saw three men running from the residence.

One of the men was found in the rear yard of a residence on nearby Victoria Street East. Officers engaged with the man and one of the officers discharged his ARWEN.

“The man was taken into custody. At this time, it does not appear he suffered any serious injury,” the SIU stated.

On Tuesday, SIU investigators were at the scene of the apartment complex – the same building in which OPP responded to a triple stabbing on July 2, resulting in the arrest of one man for attempted murder.

The SIU says its mandate was invoked because an ARWEN is classified as a firearm — defined as a barrelled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death.

#CKLOPP officers responded to an overnight break-in at a home in Omemee. Resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person arrested. As a result of the incident, @SIUOntario has invoked its mandate. Media inquiries should be directed to SIU. ^ln pic.twitter.com/EvXaV5fhAA — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 5, 2022

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU says anyone with information about the incident, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or via the SIU’s website.