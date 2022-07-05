Huron County OPP identify victim in fatal collision west of Exeter

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP have identified the victim in the fatal single-vehicle collision near Exeter as 48-year-old John Freeswick of Dashwood, Ont.

On Monday, at 4:41 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on MacDonald Road near Parr Line.

According to police, a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bridge.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.

This is the second fatal single-vehicle collision involving a bridge in Huron County in a week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.