Crime

Huron County OPP identify victim in fatal collision west of Exeter

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 7:44 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred west of Exeter Monday evening. The Canadian Press file

Huron County OPP have identified the victim in the fatal single-vehicle collision near Exeter as 48-year-old John Freeswick of Dashwood, Ont.

On Monday, at 4:41 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on MacDonald Road near Parr Line.

Read more: 1 person dead, 1 adult and 3 children hospitalized after Oxford County crash

According to police, a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bridge.

Trending Stories

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.

This is the second fatal single-vehicle collision involving a bridge in Huron County in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hensall, Ont. man dies when truck strikes bridge on Tuesday night

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

