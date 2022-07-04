Menu

Politics

Canadians donated $26.4M to Conservatives, $18.1M to Liberals in 2021: audit

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh says rich will pay for spending in costed platform' Canada election: Singh says rich will pay for spending in costed platform
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke Saturday after his party released its costed platform, which lays out approximately $214 billion dollars in spending over five years, saying many of the pledges outlined will be payed for on the backs of the ultra-wealthy – Sep 11, 2021

The Conservative Party of Canada raised the most money of any federal party in 2021, bringing in $26.4 million in donations during a tumultuous year that ended with an election loss and speculation about the end of Erin O’Toole’s leadership.

Audited financial statements filed with Elections Canada show that’s just shy of $6 million more than the party raised in 2020, and the number of people who gave money to the Tories — 95,000 — was up by about 5,000 year-over-year.

Read more: Nearly 100K mail-in ballots ‘set aside’ during federal election: Elections Canada

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals brought in $18.1 million from 75,800 donors, about $3 million more than in 2020.

Both parties also took on large loans in 2021, with the Liberals borrowing $30 million from six lenders, and the Conservatives taking out a $29-million loan that was repaid in full early in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bloc Quebecois raised about half a million more in 2021, with 11,300 donors giving a total of $2 million.

The NDP and Green Party annual statements are not yet publicly available.

Click to play video: 'O’Toole’s election studio cost $1 million in Conservative party funds: sources' O’Toole’s election studio cost $1 million in Conservative party funds: sources
O’Toole’s election studio cost $1 million in Conservative party funds: sources – Nov 25, 2021

Audited financial statements encompass the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, and include the 36-day election campaign that was called by the governing Liberals in mid-August and ended on Sept. 20, 2021. Spending during an election year is typically higher than in other years.

The parties ramped up their advertising, with the Bloc shelling out $1.5 million, the Conservatives $8.8 million and the Liberals $15.41 million.

By comparison, both the Liberals and the Tories spent about $500,000 on advertising the year before.

Read more: China may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting for Tories: report

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation began over the summer that Trudeau was planning to call a snap election, in a move many observers say was an attempt to win a majority.

While that didn’t happen, the Liberals held onto a minority government, and have since struck a deal with the NDP that will see them continue to govern until 2025. That means the parties won’t have to be election-ready for several years.

Not long after the votes were counted, speculation began about O’Toole’s future as leader of the official Opposition. He was ousted by caucus in February 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
