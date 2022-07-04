Menu



Money

Cathedral Energy Services buying U.S. company Altitude Energy Partners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 6:02 pm
A file photo of the logo for Cathedral Energy Services. View image in full screen
A file photo of the logo for Cathedral Energy Services. CREDIT: https://www.cathedralenergyservices.com/

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the directional drilling services business of Altitude Energy Partners LLC in an agreement it valued at about US$100 million in cash and shares in a bid to grow its U.S. business.

Altitude, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC, has significant operations in Texas, most prominently in the Permian Basin.

Under the deal, Cathedral says it will pay nearly US$62.7 million in cash and issue about 67 million shares.

The Calgary-based company says it plans to operate under the Altitude name in the U.S. with the Altitude management team also leading Cathedral’s existing U.S. directional drilling business.

Lee Harns, the current president and CEO of Altitude, will remain as president of the business unit.

The deal will also see J.R. Boyles, a director and founder of Altitude, appointed to Cathedral’s board of directors.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
