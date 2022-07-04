Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for stabbing at London Street footbridge: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:50 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following a stabbing near the London St. footbridge on June 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following a stabbing near the London St. footbridge on June 30, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing several charges following a stabbing in the area of the London Street footbridge last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the footbridge. Police located a man suffering from stab wounds following an altercation with another man.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Read more: 1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

A search of the area failed to locate the suspect. However, police say several hours later the suspect turned himself into police.

Trending Stories

A 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Friday, July 1, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend' Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagpeterborough stabbing tagLondon Street tagPeterboruogh crime tagLondon Street Footbridge tagLondon St. footbridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers