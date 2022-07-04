Peterborough man arrested for stabbing at London Street footbridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing several charges following a stabbing in the area of the London Street footbridge last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the footbridge. Police located a man suffering from stab wounds following an altercation with another man.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Read more: 1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

A search of the area failed to locate the suspect. However, police say several hours later the suspect turned himself into police.

A 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Friday, July 1, police said Monday.