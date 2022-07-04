Menu

Health

Surrey moves closer to a new hospital and BC Cancer Centre

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Big announcement for Surrey and B.C. public health care' Big announcement for Surrey and B.C. public health care
Health Minister Adrian Dix announces a second hospital for Surrey, slated to be completed by 2027. As Andrea Macpherson and Keith Baldrey report, this new project is a reflection of the city's changing demographics.

The B.C. government has submitted proposals for a new hospital and BC Cancer Centre in Surrey.

The facility would be located at 5500 180 Street, next to Kwantlen Polytechnic University and construction is expected to start next summer.

“It’s coming to Surrey, it should have come to Surrey 10 years ago but it’s coming to Surrey now,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday.

That means the facility should be ready for patients in 2027, the B.C. government said in a release.

“Today marks an important step forward in our planning for a new, state-of-the-art hospital and BC Cancer Centre that will provide care for hundreds of thousands of people living and working in the fastest-growing community in B.C.,” Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health said Monday.

“As a fully digitally-equipped community hospital, this facility will usher in a new era for acute care in our region, enabling us to increase our regional capacity in areas such as emergency, surgical, inpatient, ambulatory care, diagnostics and cancer care services, while better supporting patient-centred care, closer to home.”

Lee said there will be a special focus on general medicine and short-stay surgeries, the most-needed forms of care in Surrey, which has a rapidly growing population.

Click to play video: 'Surrey investment in potentially life-saving surgical program' Surrey investment in potentially life-saving surgical program
Surrey investment in potentially life-saving surgical program – Oct 4, 2021

The new hospital will have 168 beds, a surgical/perioperative suite with five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, and virtual care options in all clinical service areas the government said.

The facility will have a large medical imaging department, including three CT scanners and two MRI machines, as well as pharmacy, laboratory and academic spaces.

There will be a dedicated area for spiritual care and family gatherings that support cultural diversity and spiritual practices.

However, there are currently no plans for a maternity ward.

The new BC Cancer Centre will include an oncology ambulatory care unit with 50 exam rooms, 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces and room for six linear accelerators for radiation therapy to provide care and support for people diagnosed with cancer.

Click to play video: 'Surrey parents drive injured child to hospital after lengthy ambulance delay' Surrey parents drive injured child to hospital after lengthy ambulance delay
Surrey parents drive injured child to hospital after lengthy ambulance delay – Jun 22, 2021

Read more: Patient with internal bleeding subjected to ‘hallway medicine’ at Surrey Memorial

The project is also expected to include a new childcare centre with 49 spots and 730 parking spots.

The capital cost is estimated at $1.72 billion and is funded by the provincial government.

