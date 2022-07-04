SaskGaming revenue doubles in 2021-22 as COVID-19 restrictions lifted across the province

Send this page to someone via email

SaskGaming reported a net income of $19.1 million in 2021-22, as casinos reopened to the public.

“SaskGaming saw steady improvement in 2021-22, as we emerged from the era of pandemic-related restrictions,” Minister Responsible for SaskGaming Don Morgan said.

Casinos remained closed for the first quarter of 2021-22, but returned to normal operations for the rest of the fiscal year.

In total revenue, SaskGaming earned $77.8 million this past year, compared to 30.9 million in 2020-21. Expenses also grew at $58.7 million in 2021-22 versus 44.3 million in 2020-21.

The fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022.

“With nearly a full year of operations under its belt, SaskGaming was able to contribute $9.6 million to the province’s General Revenue Fund to support the First Nations Trust, Community Initiatives Fund and Clarence Campeau Development Fund,” Morgan said.

In 2020-21, SaskGaming didn’t make any payments to the province’s General Revenue Fund.

SaskGaming president and CEO Susan Flett said after 24 months of uncertainty and renovations, it was nice to return to normal over the last year.

“Making even greater headway on the renovations at Casino Regina, continuing with technology upgrades on our gaming floors and announcing a historic new partnership to establish an online gaming channel for the province were certainly highlights of 2021-22,” she said.

