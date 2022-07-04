Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SGI warns motorists about the potential for collisions this summer

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. entrepreneur trying to get safety device approved' N.S. entrepreneur trying to get safety device approved
A Nova Scotia entrepreneur says he is beyond frustrated with the provincial government. He’s been trying to get his company’s traffic safety device approved here for five years, but has only been met with red tape.

Tyler McMurchy with SGI is reminding drivers to keep their heads up when travelling this summer.

“You do see the number of traffic fatalities, unfortunately, the summer months is where they’re typically the highest,” McMurchy said.

He also touched on sharing the road with big trucks.

Read more: Regina Police introduce new motorcycles to combat distracted driving

“In 2020, we saw, I think, semi-trucks represented about three per cent of vehicles involved in collisions, but they represented about 13 per cent of vehicles involved in fatal collisions,” he said.

“When you are involved in a collision with a semi-truck, the outcomes are much more severe.”

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that drivers should keep in mind that semis will take longer to come to a stop, and that if you can’t see a truck’s mirrors, they can’t see you.

Read more: 328 motorists in Saskatchewan charged for impaired driving in May

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar with the Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit spoke about vulnerable road users, which are cyclists, motorcycles and pedestrians.

Trending Stories

“Cars are built for safety, they’re built with a safety cage and they have airbags, and other safety features, seatbelts, that other road users who are vulnerable do not have,” Barbar said.

“We find that in most cases where vulnerable road users are involved in a collision, it came down to the driver of the car or truck not seeing them. So, it’s definitely an issue of paying attention and not being distracted.”

SGI listed some tips on how motorists can keep themselves and others safe this month:

  • Scan the street in front of you.
  • Check your mirrors often.
  • Slow down when passing through work zones.
  • Always double-check to ensure a lane is clear before changing lanes.
  • Keep a safe distance from other road users.
  • Watch your speed while passing pedestrians and cyclists.
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety' Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagRegina News tagTraffic tagSGI tagRoad Safety tagCollisions tagMotorists tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers