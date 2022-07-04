SGI warns motorists about the potential for collisions this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler McMurchy with SGI is reminding drivers to keep their heads up when travelling this summer.

“You do see the number of traffic fatalities, unfortunately, the summer months is where they’re typically the highest,” McMurchy said.

He also touched on sharing the road with big trucks.

“In 2020, we saw, I think, semi-trucks represented about three per cent of vehicles involved in collisions, but they represented about 13 per cent of vehicles involved in fatal collisions,” he said.

“When you are involved in a collision with a semi-truck, the outcomes are much more severe.”

He noted that drivers should keep in mind that semis will take longer to come to a stop, and that if you can’t see a truck’s mirrors, they can’t see you.

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar with the Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit spoke about vulnerable road users, which are cyclists, motorcycles and pedestrians.

“Cars are built for safety, they’re built with a safety cage and they have airbags, and other safety features, seatbelts, that other road users who are vulnerable do not have,” Barbar said.

“We find that in most cases where vulnerable road users are involved in a collision, it came down to the driver of the car or truck not seeing them. So, it’s definitely an issue of paying attention and not being distracted.”

SGI listed some tips on how motorists can keep themselves and others safe this month:

Scan the street in front of you.

Check your mirrors often.

Slow down when passing through work zones.

Always double-check to ensure a lane is clear before changing lanes.

Keep a safe distance from other road users.

Watch your speed while passing pedestrians and cyclists.

