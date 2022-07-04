Menu

Canada

Ottawa reaches $20B child welfare settlement with First Nations children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Court upholds landmark compensation order for Indigenous children' Federal Court upholds landmark compensation order for Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada is upholding a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that Ottawa tried to appeal, which orders the government to pay $40,000 to each First Nations child affected by the child welfare system on reserves. David Akin reports on the landmark compensation for Indigenous children, why Ottawa fought it, and the significance of this ruling. – Sep 29, 2021

The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.

The Assembly of First Nations and plaintiffs in two class-action lawsuits agreed to the deal, which also accounts for the government’s narrow definition of Jordan’s Principle.

Indigenous Services Canada says the settlement is the largest in Canadian history.

The $20 billion accounts for half of an overall $40-billion deal that aims to reform the child-welfare system, including five-year funding for the First Nations Child and Family Services program.

The deal must still be approved by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and Federal Court.

The court had dismissed Canada’s application to review two human-rights tribunal orders around child welfare and Jordan’s Principle, which is meant to eliminate jurisdictional squabbles in paying for services for First Nations kids.

Story continues below advertisement

AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse says in a statement she is proud of this “historic milestone” for First Nations children and their families.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.

