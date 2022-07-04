Death of Norway House man considered suspicious, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man in Norway House.

Police said they were called to the Paupanekis Point area of the northern community Saturday night, where they found a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norway House RCMP said they believe the man was involved in a physical altercation with someone the night before, and are considering the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.

