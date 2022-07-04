Menu

Crime

Death of Norway House man considered suspicious, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 2:20 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man in Norway House.

Police said they were called to the Paupanekis Point area of the northern community Saturday night, where they found a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police homicide unit investigates suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

Norway House RCMP said they believe the man was involved in a physical altercation with someone the night before, and are considering the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.

