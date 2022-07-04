Menu

World

Alberta to launch temporary financial support program for Ukrainian nationals

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 2:05 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney . The Canadian Press

A new program announced by the province on Monday will provide temporary financial support to Ukrainians arriving in Alberta.

The program, which will launch July 25, will help new Ukrainian residents cover basic expenses, including food, clothing and shelter for up to six months.

Many individuals and families fleeing Russian-invaded Ukraine are leaving everything behind and starting a new life from scratch.

“Millions of Ukrainians have had to drop everything and flee in the wake of Russia’s illegal invasion,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney during a news conference.

“Alberta’s government moved quickly to offer access to health care, child care, education, emergency financial funding and guidance to get official documents and find work.

“Now we will do even more to help them rebuild their lives here in Alberta with these expanded social supports for Ukrainians seeking refuge here.”

Read more: Alberta government committed to helping Ukrainians but mum on other refugees

Child care will also be covered through the Child Care Subsidy Program for children 12 years and under, as many newly arriving families are expected to be led by single parents.

“By helping with the cost of child care and supporting access to quality child-care programs for Ukrainian parents arriving in Alberta, we are ensuring their children will be safe and that families will have the help they need as they build a new life in our province,” said Matt Jones, Alberta’s minister of Children’s Services.

Alberta continues to accelerate permanent residency applications made by Ukrainian nationals who have fled their war-torn country. Application fees are being waived through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program.

