Alberta government committed to helping Ukrainians but mum on other refugees

The Alberta government said it is committed to helping Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion to settle into the province but remains tight-lipped on helping refugees from other countries.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Premier Jason Kenney announced more than $2 million in additional funding as part of a rapid resettlement support program for Ukrainians coming to Alberta as temporary residents.

This will include immediate health coverage, language learning, adult learning programs and childcare. It will also include programs to help Ukrainians find work in Alberta.

“These individuals have already faced enough adversity in recent weeks and we need to be there to support them,” Kenney said.

"These are important measures to ensure that Ukrainians… are provided with the full spectrum of government and social support."

However, the premier remained mum on providing support for refugees from other war-torn regions, sidestepping questions from reporters about the issue.

When pressed, Kenney said the province is working with the federal government to provide assistance for refugees from other countries.

“We work with the federal government to provide appropriate assistance for refugees… Legally (Ukrainians) are coming in as temporary residents and that is just to move the process faster,” he said.

"It means legally and technically they don't benefit from the same things… Obviously, we can't open this up to the entire world if this is a special, limited, discrete program."

Kenney pointed to similar programs in the past, particularly when the Haiti earthquake happened when he was the federal immigration minister.

“We did allow folks who were here and could not return to access benefits while they were still temporary residents… That’s what’s different and unique about the situation: they’re not arriving in the formal legal sense as refugees,” he said.

