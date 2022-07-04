Man dead, 3 others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead and three others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden and St. Clair avenues at around 10:45 p.m.

Duty Inspector Jeff Bangild said a vehicle was travelling in the southbound lanes on Warden Avenue at about 60 km/h when it rear ended another vehicle.

That vehicle then veered off into the northbound lanes, coming into a head-on collision with a third vehicle, Bangild said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the collision, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Two others were also injured and transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s — paramedics said,

Bangild said alcohol was not a factor and neither was any criminal behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

