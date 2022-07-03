Menu

Crime

Two sent to hospital, one in custody after shooting at Williams Lake Stampede

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 9:09 pm
RCMP logo View image in full screen
Police have confirmed two are in hospital after a targeted shooting in Williams Lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person is in custody and two people have been sent to hospital following a brazen public shooting at the Williams Lake stampede grounds Sunday afternoon.

According to RCMP, officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the stampede grounds located in the 800 block of Mackenzie Ave. South.

“Two people suffering from unspecified injuries have been taken to a local area hospital and one suspect is in custody,” Sgt. Kris Clark said.

“Preliminary information suggests that this incident was targeted and no further risk remains to the public.”

Anyone with possible information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

