A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 5 between Exit 290 Merritt and the start of Highway 5 just north of Hope.

According to DriveBC, drivers can expect a delay of more than two hours due to high traffic volume.

#BCHwy5 SB Travel advisory to expect delays of up to 2 hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between #MerritBC and #HopeBC. Allow extra travel time, or consider alternate route. #Coquihalla #LongWeekend

For more information: https://t.co/Lbu6gFkwSC pic.twitter.com/OxlcLswBLb — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 3, 2022

Highway 5A to Highway 3 is an available alternate route.

DriveBC said its next update will be around 6 p.m.

