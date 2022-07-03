Menu

World

Zelenskyy vows to restore control over Ukraine’s Lysychansk in Donbas

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 3, 2022 5:10 pm
WATCH: Russian attack targets shopping mall in Ukraine, killing at least 10: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Donbas, but vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army’s tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

“If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.”

(Reporting by Ronald PopeskiEditing by Paul Simao)

© 2022 Reuters
