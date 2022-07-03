Toronto Public Health reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for summer

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Toronto will operate on reduced opening hours through the summer, Toronto Public Health has announced.

In a tweet, the local health authority confirmed new hours will begin Monday morning at its vaccine clinics.

All six city-run vaccine clinics, including Metro Hall, will offer reduced hours. The move will “meet the needs of Toronto residents throughout the summer,” Toronto Public Health said.

The new hours, beginning Monday, are:

1940 Eglinton Avenue: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cloverdale Mall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Crossroads: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Metro Hall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Mitchell Field: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

NEW: Starting tomorrow, we will be shifting our hours of operation for our city-run clinics to meet the needs of Toronto residents throughout the summer. See ⬇️ for more information or visit our website here: https://t.co/zowJ7oWnma pic.twitter.com/1ZoDsCNJJr — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) July 3, 2022