Health

Toronto Public Health reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for summer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI recommends COVID-19 booster shots in autumn ahead of potential wave' NACI recommends COVID-19 booster shots in autumn ahead of potential wave
WATCH ABOVE: Many Canadians are reluctant to get their COVID-19 booster shots. Now the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is urging people to get another vaccine dose ahead of a potential wave of cases this fall. Jamie Mauracher explains what it now means to be considered "up-to-date" on your COVID-19 immunizations, and how companies are trying to keep up with variants.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Toronto will operate on reduced opening hours through the summer, Toronto Public Health has announced.

In a tweet, the local health authority confirmed new hours will begin Monday morning at its vaccine clinics.

Click to play video: 'Ontario researchers focus on possible clue of long COVID' Ontario researchers focus on possible clue of long COVID
Ontario researchers focus on possible clue of long COVID

All six city-run vaccine clinics, including Metro Hall, will offer reduced hours. The move will “meet the needs of Toronto residents throughout the summer,” Toronto Public Health said.

The new hours, beginning Monday, are:

  • 1940 Eglinton Avenue: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Cloverdale Mall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Crossroads: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Metro Hall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Mitchell Field: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Thorncliffe Park Community Hub: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

