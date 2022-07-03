Toronto Public Health reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for summer

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Toronto will operate on reduced opening hours through the summer, Toronto Public Health has announced.
In a tweet, the local health authority confirmed new hours will begin Monday morning at its vaccine clinics.
All six city-run vaccine clinics, including Metro Hall, will offer reduced hours. The move will “meet the needs of Toronto residents throughout the summer,” Toronto Public Health said.
The new hours, beginning Monday, are:
- 1940 Eglinton Avenue: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Cloverdale Mall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Crossroads: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Metro Hall: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Mitchell Field: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Thorncliffe Park Community Hub: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
